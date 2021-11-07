ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Bank of America raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $73.65 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $1,722,449.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at $516,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

