Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.