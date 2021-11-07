Mark D. Hogan Acquires 2,000 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.63. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

