Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

VRA stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,046 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

