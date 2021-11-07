David C. Sims Buys 3,555 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims bought 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GRF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.