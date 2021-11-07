Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by Truist from $194.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

