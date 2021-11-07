MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Purchases $27,490.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

