Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $607.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $610.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.