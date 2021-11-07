Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,592 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

