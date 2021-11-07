Federated Hermes Inc. Has $544,000 Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

