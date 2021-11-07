Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,399,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

