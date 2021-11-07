Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

