Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.