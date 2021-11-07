Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,516 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

