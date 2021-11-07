1,295 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLK opened at $25.93 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

