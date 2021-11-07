Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 21,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

TKR stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

