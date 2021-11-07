FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.11 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.