XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Vance Stazzonelli Acquires 19,678 Shares

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider Vance Stazzonelli bought 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,184.26 ($9,417.33).

Vance Stazzonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Vance Stazzonelli 20,322 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from XRF Scientific’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. XRF Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

