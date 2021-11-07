Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 129,329 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Amyris worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.09 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

