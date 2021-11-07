Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 334.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 414.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 73.0% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

