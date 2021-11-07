Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $173.07. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

