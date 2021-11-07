LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $60.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAMP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

