Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $375.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $349.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $350.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 922.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.