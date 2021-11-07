Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MRC Global.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $749.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

