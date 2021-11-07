Zacks: Brokerages Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.37). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

