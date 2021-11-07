Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.15 and a twelve month high of $234.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,494 shares of company stock worth $22,488,860 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

