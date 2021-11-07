Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 821 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arvinas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

