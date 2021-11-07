Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

