Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

HAIN stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

