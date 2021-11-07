Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,078 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,827. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

