Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

