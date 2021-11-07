Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

