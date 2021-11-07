Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 427 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,820,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

