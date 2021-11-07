MKM Partners Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.29.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.31 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Capri by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

