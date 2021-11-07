Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

