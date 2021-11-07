Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 719 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SunPower were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

