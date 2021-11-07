Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.20% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 540,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

