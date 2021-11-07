Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 2,352 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $237.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $244.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.