Oppenheimer Upgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Outperform

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

