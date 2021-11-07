Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

NYSE IBP opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

