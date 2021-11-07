Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Down 1.4%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 28,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 24,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Agricultural Bank of China Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.