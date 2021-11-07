Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78). 137,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 301,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.75 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15.

In other Diurnal Group news, insider Richard Bungay purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,468.44 ($13,677.08).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

