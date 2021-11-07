Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 2.4%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 7,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

