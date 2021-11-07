PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s stock price dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.32 and last traded at $101.37. Approximately 66,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 76,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 218.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 271.8% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period.

