Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $295.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.27.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $323.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $99,330,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,888,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.