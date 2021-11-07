SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.90 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.