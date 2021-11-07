The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Sells $38,700.22 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCS opened at $21.03 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

