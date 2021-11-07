William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $61,850.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeannine Cimino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jeannine Cimino purchased 3,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeannine Cimino purchased 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $25,174.00.

WMPN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $186.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.