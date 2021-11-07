NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $829.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.