Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Sells $76,518.00 in Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE POLY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

